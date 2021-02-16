Medallion Financial (MFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFIN opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.02.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.