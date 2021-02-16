Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

MAXN stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

