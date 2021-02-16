MAX Exchange Token Hits Market Capitalization of $265,890.28 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $265,890.28 and approximately $19,345.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,208.93 or 1.00092388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050277 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00518215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.74 or 0.00944413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00240256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00091510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

