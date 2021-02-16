Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is set to release its Q4 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MTRN opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

