Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Match Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 8.24% of Match Group worth $3,312,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.
MTCH traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $168.02. 41,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of -256.86, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
