Massachusetts Institute of Technology Takes $24.06 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 27.0% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $14.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,552. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 555.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.