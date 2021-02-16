Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $226,000 Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.