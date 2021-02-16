Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $245,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 151.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

