Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $219,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.