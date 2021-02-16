Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 5,900 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.