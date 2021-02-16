Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 585 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

