Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 994,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,345,000 after acquiring an additional 327,363 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

