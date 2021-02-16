Marriott International (MAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAR opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $149.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

