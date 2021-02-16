Markel Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Markel Corp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 603,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

