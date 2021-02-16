Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.03. 30,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,148. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.