Markel Corp Acquires 310 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.43% of Whirlpool worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $19,477,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $18,349,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.44. 9,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.