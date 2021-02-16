MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,774 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MarineMax by 457.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,683 shares of company stock worth $3,858,957. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $967.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

