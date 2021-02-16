Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.33

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 317668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

