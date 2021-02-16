Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes $347,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,512,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.