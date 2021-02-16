Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 27,031 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,031 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.