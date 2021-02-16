Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 8,086 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,823 shares of company stock worth $6,554,760 in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

