Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,586. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.