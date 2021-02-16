Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,817 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSE KYN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 9,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

