Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 119,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. 4,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

