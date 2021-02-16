Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 642 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 178,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.