MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.30

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 3688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.