Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSGE. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

