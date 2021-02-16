Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 366,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TheStreet upgraded Macatawa Bank from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $293.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 91,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

