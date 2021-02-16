LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
