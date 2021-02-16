Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.10

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 6267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,848,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,906 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

