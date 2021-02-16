Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 55,418 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,418 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

