Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,385 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MRCY stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

