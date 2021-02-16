Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

