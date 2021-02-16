Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 629.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

