Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,357 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $4,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

VIPS opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

