Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Progress Software worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

