Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,091 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

