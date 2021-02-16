L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 75,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

