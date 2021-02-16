Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.71

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $11.70. Loop Industries shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2,760 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOOP. HC Wainwright cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of $494.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

