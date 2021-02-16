Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,550.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.94 or 0.03608498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00425507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01424553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.20 or 0.00478260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00441166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00314518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars.

