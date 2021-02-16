L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS LCCTF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

