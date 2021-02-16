Lincoln National Corp Sells 90,983 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,983 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.28% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,382,000.

JVAL opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

