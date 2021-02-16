Lincoln National Corp Sells 720 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

