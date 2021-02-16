Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $72.40.

