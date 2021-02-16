Lincoln National Corp Acquires 6,402 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.