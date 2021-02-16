Lincoln National Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $145.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.39.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,795. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

