Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. 262,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,002. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

