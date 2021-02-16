Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. NMI comprises about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 421,149 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 3,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,655. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.