Lincoln Capital Corp Has $18.50 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 12.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,133,000 after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,835,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $79.80.

