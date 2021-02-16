Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. NVR accounts for about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NVR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $38.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4,661.42. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,655. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,307.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4,159.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,563 shares of company stock worth $11,206,876. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

